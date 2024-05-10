Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,870,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,862. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

