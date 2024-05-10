Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 126,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $89.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

