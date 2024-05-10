Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Arcosa has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.
Arcosa Price Performance
Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 126,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $89.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
