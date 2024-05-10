Ardmore Shipping Co. (ASC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on June 14th

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Ardmore Shipping has raised its dividend payment by an average of 184.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ASC opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

