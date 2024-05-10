Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading 8.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. 350,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 613,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 291,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $835.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

