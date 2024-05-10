Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.76 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $100.48 million and $2.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00056496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.