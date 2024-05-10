Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 43.30%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.89. 402,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe purchased 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

