argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $468.00 at JMP Securities

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $471.00 to $468.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.63. 369,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.32. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after buying an additional 368,367 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,821,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

