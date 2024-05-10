Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $320.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $311.43 and last traded at $307.85, with a volume of 1076327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.07.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 337,410 shares of company stock worth $96,626,954 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

