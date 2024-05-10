Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 172.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,667. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

