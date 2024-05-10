Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. 1,342,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.