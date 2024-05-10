Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the April 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

Shares of AHKSY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.67. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.