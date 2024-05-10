Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ASBFY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.