Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.8 million-$73.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.8 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. Barclays began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Astera Labs stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,519. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.