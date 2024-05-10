Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06.

Astera Labs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALAB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. 1,033,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,926. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.09.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

