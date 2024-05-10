Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.
Shares of ASTH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 145,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $45.71.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
