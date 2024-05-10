AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AZN opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

