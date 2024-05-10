ATB Capital Raises NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.33.

TSE:NFI opened at C$14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.73.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In other news, Director Colin Robertson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

