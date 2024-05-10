ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$50.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.58.

Get ATCO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACO.X

ATCO Stock Performance

ATCO Company Profile

Shares of ATCO stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.47. The company had a trading volume of 233,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,197. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.49.

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.