ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$50.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.58.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
