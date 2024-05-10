Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.01.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.60. 149,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $194.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.43 and its 200 day moving average is $155.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $8,692,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.