Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

