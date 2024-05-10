Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,654,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

