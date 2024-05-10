Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Short Interest Up 254.9% in April

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, an increase of 254.9% from the April 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,179.0 days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
Shares of AUDGF remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Audinate Group has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.41.
About Audinate Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Audinate Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.