Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.20 and a twelve month high of C$8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.67.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
