Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.20 and a twelve month high of C$8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.67.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

