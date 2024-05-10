AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. AvePoint updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AvePoint stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 1,237,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $343,888. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

