Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 4.0 %

ASM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,466. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

