Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 763.6% in April

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 763.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWKNF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,131. Awakn Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
About Awakn Life Sciences
