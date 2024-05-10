Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.21 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $39.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,526,927 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 144,494,976.64533994 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.49590103 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $29,726,975.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

