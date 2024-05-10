Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $375.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $309.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after buying an additional 619,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

