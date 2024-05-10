B. Riley Increases Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $11.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the company’s previous close.

Funko Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.38 on Friday. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,217.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,972 shares of company stock worth $223,485 over the last three months. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $412,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at $883,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Funko by 76.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Funko by 1,188.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

