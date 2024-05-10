B. Riley Increases VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $101.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.23. 72,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,830. VSE has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,165,000 after buying an additional 350,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,694,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after buying an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 9.6% during the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

