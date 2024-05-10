B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Full House Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

FLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 55,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,884. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

