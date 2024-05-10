B. Riley Trims Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Target Price to $8.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 459.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Fathom Price Performance

Fathom stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 117,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,155. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01. Fathom has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

