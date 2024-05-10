B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,139. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.