Banana Gun Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Banana Gun has a market cap of $78.14 million and $1.90 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for $30.13 or 0.00049799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,589 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,216.84264639 with 2,593,589.0058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 32.53348466 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,991,569.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

