Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 206,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,681. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.8118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIB

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.