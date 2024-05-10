Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$132.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.39.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

BMO stock opened at C$127.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$123.06. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

