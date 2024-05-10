Barbara J. Schwarzentraub Purchases 1,442 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. 319,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 93.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 1,598.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

