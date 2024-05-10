Barclays Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $64.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. 2,094,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,152. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

