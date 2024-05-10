Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the April 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
