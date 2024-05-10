Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $280.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.40.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

