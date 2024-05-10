Benchmark Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $115.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $101.39 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,881,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,605 shares of company stock valued at $54,472,425. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,762,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after acquiring an additional 288,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,053,000 after acquiring an additional 253,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

