Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
Benson Hill Trading Down 2.4 %
BHIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 253,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19.
Benson Hill Company Profile
