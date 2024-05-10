Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Benson Hill Trading Down 2.4 %

BHIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 253,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.