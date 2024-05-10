Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.21. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,915. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.