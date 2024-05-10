Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35 to $7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.850 EPS.
Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.1 %
BERY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 712,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.
Berry Global Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
