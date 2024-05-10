BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 83.8% in April

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BetterLife Pharma Trading Up 4.7 %

BETRF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.26. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

About BetterLife Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.