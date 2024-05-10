Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down to $41.36

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $40.12. Biohaven shares last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 358,294 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Biohaven Trading Down 13.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 25,503 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 196,234 shares of company stock worth $7,999,179. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

