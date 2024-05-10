biote Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of biote in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. biote had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTMD. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of biote in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

biote Trading Up 3.0 %

biote stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. biote has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in biote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the third quarter worth $3,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in biote in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

