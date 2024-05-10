Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.79 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,240.57 billion and $24.79 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,984.68 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.74 or 0.00714048 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070176 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00103254 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,696,371 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.