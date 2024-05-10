BITICA COIN (BDCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $723.45 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.45 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,386.17 or 0.99914466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003752 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,603,506 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999221 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.