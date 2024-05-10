BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.22 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $117,948.31 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,362,677 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.